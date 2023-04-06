South Nashville’s La Hacienda — considered by many locals as one of the city’s most iconic Latin American restaurants — will close at month’s end after a 30-year run.

The Tennessean reports Lilia Yepez and Carlos Yepez decided to close the Mexican cuisine restaurant to focus on their tortilla manufacturing plant operations. La Hacienda is located at 2615 Nolensville Pike, while the tortilla making facility offers an address of 431 Allied Drive.

