South Nashville’s La Hacienda — considered by many locals as one of the city’s most iconic Latin American restaurants — will close at month’s end after a 30-year run.
The Tennessean reports Lilia Yepez and Carlos Yepez decided to close the Mexican cuisine restaurant to focus on their tortilla manufacturing plant operations. La Hacienda is located at 2615 Nolensville Pike, while the tortilla making facility offers an address of 431 Allied Drive.
The morning daily reports the pandemic, inflation and rising employee wages contributed to the closing, citing Rachel Yepez Gaines.
La Hacienda, which opened in 1993, gained local media attention in December 2014 when then-President Barack Obama visited following a speech he gave at nearby Conexión Américas.
The Yepezes own the property, having paid $409,551 for it in 2017, Metro records show. Of note, locally operated military clothing and accessories retailer Friedman’s Army and Navy War Surplus once operated, starting in 1952, from the building. Friedman’s has been located on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village since 1972.
L.A. restaurateur to serve American cuisine in The Gulch
Los Angeles-based restaurateur Craig Susser plans to open his eponymous Craig’s, an American cuisine restaurant, in The Gulch.
Nashville Business Journal reports Susser and Sonder Hospitality are teaming on the effort, with the restaurant to be located at the building previously accommodating restaurant The Chef & I and with an address of 611 Ninth Ave. S.
As the Post recently reported, Encinitas, California-based C3 Bank, via an LLC, paid $7.1 million for the building and for an adjacent structure once home to boutique jewelry retailer King Baby Studio and in which a branch of the bank will soon open (read here).
The West Coast Craig’s opened in West Hollywood in 2011. Various media reports and restaurant reviews note the Los Angeles restaurant is known for attracting a diverse crowd, including many celebrities.
Craig’s menu lists appetizers starting at $18; salads, at $21; pizzas, at $24; vegan dishes ranging from $26 to $24; and pasta, chicken, seafood and red meat entrees ranging from $27 to $73. The macaroni and cheese plate is $18.
A permit, valued at $3.5 million, notes the one-story building last home to The Chef and I is slated for a roughly 4,230-square-foot second-floor addition to accommodate Craig’s Nashville. Local architectural firm Pfeffer Torode is handling design work.
Upscale fashion boutique DanielXDiamond operates (seemingly by appointment only) from the building, and it is unclear if the business will cease operations related to the future opening of Craig’s.