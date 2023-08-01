JW Marriott Nashville announced Tuesday the hiring of Jeff Bowman as executive chef of the property’s lobby-level restaurant Stompin’ Grounds.

A release does not note if Bowman replaces somebody or if the position is newly created. In November 2022, John Ford was named executive chef of the hotel’s full culinary operations, and still oversees its event catering, in-room dining, Stompin’ Grounds and Cumberland Bar.

Jeff Bowman

