JW Marriott Nashville announced Tuesday the hiring of Jeff Bowman as executive chef of the property’s lobby-level restaurant Stompin’ Grounds.
A release does not note if Bowman replaces somebody or if the position is newly created. In November 2022, John Ford was named executive chef of the hotel’s full culinary operations, and still oversees its event catering, in-room dining, Stompin’ Grounds and Cumberland Bar.
A 2010 graduate of the New England Culinary Institute with an associate’s degree in culinary arts, Bowman brings 15 years of experience. He first worked at Woodstock Inn & Resort and Twin Farms in Vermont. After moving to Nashville in 2011, the Cincinnati native held sous chef/supervisor positions at Josephine, Adele’s and Husk and most recently was the executive chef of The Dutch Nashville and executive sous chef of W Nashville.
“At JW Marriott, we are focused on bringing guests the highest quality service possible," JW Marriott Nashville General Manager Fabrizio Calvo said in the release. "We're confident in Chef Bowman’s abilities to drive this focus at Stompin’ Grounds due to his impressive resume leading esteemed local restaurants and his creative drive in the kitchen.”
Hawaii-based café chain eyes downtown high-rise for shop
Downtown mixed-use tower One22One is slated for a Bad Ass Coffee shop.
Hendersonville-based Rothwell Development Company (RDC) seemingly will serve as franchisee of the business, with the entity preparing to open a shop in Hillsboro Village (read here).
A permit, valued at $350,000, has been issued for the build-out of the space, seemingly located to the left of the building’s porte-cochere (see here). One22One offers an address of 1221 Broadway.
As the Post reported in October 2021, RDC (led by Cody Rothwell) announced it had signed a development agreement with Bad Ass Coffee (BAC) to open 12 shops in the greater Nashville area, four stores in Knoxville and two in Gatlinburg.
At the time, the announcement represented the single-most-significant development agreement for BAC, which was purchased in mid-2019 by Centennial, Colo.-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company. Bad Ass Coffee began operations in 1989 in Hawaii and offers 24 franchise locations. The brand is hoping to open 150 locations over the next five years, according to a release.
The first BAC shop in the Nashville area opened in August 2022 in White House in Sumner County.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii bills itself as offering premium Hawaiian coffee from Kauai, Waialua (Oahu) and Maui. Lexington, Ky., offers a BAC.
Brentwood's GBT Realty developed the site with One22One and owns the building.
Ole Smoky Distillery, NYC tequila company merge
Ole Smoky Distillery, the ownership of which offers a Nashville presence, announced Tuesday a merger agreement with New York tequila company Tanteo Spirits.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Based in Gatlinburg in East Tennessee, Ole Smoky is affiliated with Yee-Haw Brewing Co., the leadership team for which relocated to Nashville when it opened in 2019 at 6th & Peabody in SoBro. Ole Smoky operates at that facility, too.
Founded in 2007 and based in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tanteo in 2022 sold more than 70,000 cases of tequila. The release notes Tanteo CEO Neil Grosscup and his management team will work at the merged company.
“The addition of Tanteo to our portfolio further exemplifies the quality and reputation that we pride ourselves on, and we are excited to leverage our resources to introduce the Tanteo brand to even more consumers across the country,” Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky, said in the release.
Ole Smoky, which is a portfolio company of London-based private equity firm Apax Partners, welcomed more than 5.3 million visitors to its three facilities (the third is located in Pigeon Forge) in 2022. According to Nielsen sales data from 2022, Ole Smoky sales were up 53.3 percent compared to the mark of the prior year.
Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel for Ole Smoky. Deutsche Bank functioned as financial advisor, and Giannuzzi Lewendon LLP served as legal counsel for Tanteo Spirits.