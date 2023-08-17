Main.jpg

Courtesy of Hi-Wire Brewing

Officials with Asheville, N.C.-based craft beer business Hi-Wire Brewing have announced their taproom at downtown Nashville mixed-use building Modera Gulch will open Friday at noon.

According to a release, the Hi-Wire in The Gulch will be the parent company’s 11th location. No beer will be brewed at the facility.

