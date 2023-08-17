Officials with Asheville, N.C.-based craft beer business Hi-Wire Brewing have announced their taproom at downtown Nashville mixed-use building Modera Gulch will open Friday at noon.
According to a release, the Hi-Wire in The Gulch will be the parent company’s 11th location. No beer will be brewed at the facility.
Sarah Bond will serve as the taproom manager, with the business to employ about 10 workers and offer 20 beer taps, according to the company.
Hi-Wire unveiled taprooms in Charlotte, Birmingham and Cincinnati within the last 13 months. The brand’s taprooms are found in nine cities, including Knoxville and Louisville.
Hi-Wire Nashville — which also offers cocktails, wine, hard kombucha, cider and non-alcoholic beverages — is located at 810 Division St. and is the anchor retail tenant at the mixed-use 15-story Modera Gulch, which Mill Creek Residential owns. The building offers apartments and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.
Highlighted by large, colorful murals, the roughly 5,500-square-foot taproom space is located at the northeast corner of the T-intersection of Division Street and Ninth Avenue South, with an indoor capacity of more than 250 people and a covered outdoor patio for about 50 guests. Hi-Wire Brewing Nashville offers an industrial interior vibe with exposed mechanicals, neon lights and games.
The cost to get the taproom operational and terms of the lease with Mill Creek are not being disclosed.
The hours of operation are Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to midnight; and Sundays, noon to 9 p.m.
Chris Frosaker and Adam Charnack established Hi-Wire in 2013, with the brand recognized, in part, for a circus theme. The original location is found in downtown Asheville's South Slope district.
Elam Freeman, a broker with Nashville-based Ojas Partners, represented Hi-Wire in the lease transaction with Mill Creek. Hi-Wire used Eric McGinnis of Nashville’s Comma Designworks for the design of the taproom and Dowdle Construction Group for the build-out.
Work underway on 51st Deli space on West End Avenue
51st Deli in The Nations owner Carim Yafai has landed a permit related to a future location near Vanderbilt University.
No opening date has been announced.
As the Post reported in May, the restaurant — known for its breakfast Reuben sandwich, Mexican cuisine menu, bodega-esque vibe and catering services — will lease the former Which Wich sandwich shop space at 3001 West End Ave. The building sits adjacent to a Taziki's Mediterranean Café and Heritage Cleaners.
The permit is valued at $100,000, with Music City Electrical Engineering listed on the document.
51st Deli is located in The Nations on the street from which its name derives.
Fall opening eyed for north side Mexican eatery
A fall opening is being eyed for Tío Fun Mexican Munchies in North Nashville, according to the brand’s website.
As the Post reported in June, the fast casual Mexican restaurant will operate at 1008 Buchanan St. in a building owned by the founders of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria and last home to cinnamon roll eatery The Rollout (which the Slim & Husky's owners operated and has since moved to the main Slim & Husky's building).
A permit, valued at $230,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out, with work underway and Jacob Keiser as the general contractor. The designer is Jacob Wimsatt, principal architect at Clements Wimsatt Architects.
Mikey Corona and Brian Riggenbach, known for their The Mockingbird, will operate Tío Fun Mexican Munchies in a building sandwiched between the structures housing Nashville Jazz Workshop and cocktail bar Minerva Avenue.
To focus on tacos, the future restaurant will offer counter-style service with about 30 indoor seats and a front patio. The beverage menu will be highlighted by frozen margaritas and oversized micheladas. Mexican snowcones also will be offered.