Columbia-based ice cream shop business Hattie Jane’s Creamery will open in Donelson by year’s end.

According to a release, the shop will be located at 2418 Lebanon Pike. The approximately 900-square-foot space is located adjacent to Sunflower Bakehouse and near Nectar:Urban Cantina, Tennfold Brewing and Caliber Coffee Co. The property will also feature an outdoor patio space once completed.

1674058065107.jpg

Claire Crowell
Screen Shot 2023-05-17 at 12.27.19 PM.png

