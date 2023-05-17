Columbia-based ice cream shop business Hattie Jane’s Creamery will open in Donelson by year’s end.
According to a release, the shop will be located at 2418 Lebanon Pike. The approximately 900-square-foot space is located adjacent to Sunflower Bakehouse and near Nectar:Urban Cantina, Tennfold Brewing and Caliber Coffee Co. The property will also feature an outdoor patio space once completed.
“The rapid growth of Donelson mirrors the growth we first saw in Columbia when we decided to launch Hattie Jane’s in 2016,” Claire Crowell, founder and CEO of Hattie Jane’s Creamery, said in the release. “We look forward to connecting with this blossoming city, and we are thrilled to expand the reach of our small batch, locally made ice cream with the addition of this new scoop shop.”
The announcement comes as Crowell announced in December 2022 she would close the Franklin shop at that year’s end and expand her Maury County headquarters space, with the latter move expected to carry a roughly $1 million price tag (read here).
Crowell said the Columbia expansion is being undertaken, in large part, to elevate retail and wholesale efforts.
Hattie Jane’s Creamery also operates in Murfreesboro and at downtown Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall in Fifth + Broadway. The company undertakes nationwide shipping, with its pints found in all three Nashville Turnip Truck locations.
Work starts on East Nashville Beer Works in Lebanon
Ground is set to be broken by week’s end for an East Nashville Beer Works location in Lebanon.
The Tennessean reports the project is now ready to begin — one year after a May 2022 announcement (read here)
The craft beer company said the future ENBW will be located at Highway 109 and Callis Road. The morning daily reports the future business should open by mid-2024, citing ENBW owner Anthony Davis.
Relatedly, downtown Lebanon's historic square is home to Cedar City Brewing Company, with Tenn Lakes Brewing Co. operating nearby at The Mill.
In a release from 2022, Davis said the future Lebanon ENBW facility “will add needed capacity, as we will brew and package our core beers at the new facility and utilize our East Nashville location for small batch and experimental brews.”
ENBW opened at 320 E. Trinity Lane in 2016. In addition to various craft beer styles, the microbrewery is known for its outdoor space and pizza.
South Nashville building sees Asian restaurant change
The Placemakr Wedgewood-Houston building located in Chestnut Hill has welcomed Asian restaurant Present Tense.
A release notes Present Tense is a Japanese-centric restaurant and sake bar co-owned and operated by restaurant industry veterans and long-time friends Rick Margaritov and Ryan Costanza. The two business partners worked together at The Hart, the Asian restaurant that Present Tense replaced.
The release notes Kenneth Vanhooser, formerly of Le Loup in Nashville and of three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park in New York, is serving as beverage director for Present Tense.
The restaurant features a six-seat sake bar and omakase tasting, at which guests can enjoy specialty dishes and Margaritov and Costanza’s Pure Land Sake, which is made in Kyoto, Japan.
Margaritov and Costanza are not disclosing either terms of their lease or the cost to get operational.
“Ryan and I have been wanting to do our own concept for over a decade, since the idea first came to us when shaking cocktails for friends on a trip to Bali,” Margaritov said in a release. “Other opportunities kept pulling us in different directions until the time was finally right. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and to foster a community in Wedgewood-Houston and beyond.”
Present Tense is located at 321 Hart St. across Fourth Avenue from Wedgewood-Houston and adjacent to Hippo, a bodega concept created by the Present Tense team. Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Hippo is billed as "an upscale convenience store, coffee shop and wine boutique." The coffee bar offers drinks using Sightglass Coffee (from Los Angeles), including an on-tap espresso martini.
