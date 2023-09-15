One of East Nashville’s more distinctive buildings is slated for a bar.
According to a Metro permit, Bar Riviera will take a space in a commercial building located at 604 Gallatin Ave. and recognized for its octopus mural and modernist design.
The Post was unable to determine the owner of the future business or any details about what the permit references as a “bar, nightclub.”
Valued at $300,000, the permit lists Burke Architecture & Design Associates, Smith Building Group (construction manager) and Builder Assist (permitting) as participating in the effort.
Brothers Carter Dawson and Christopher Dawson own the property, having paid $3,537,500 for it in 2013. The building is distinctive for being one of Nashville’s only that offers retail spaces on two levels.
Located about four blocks north of Five Points, the multi-tenant 604 Gallatin Ave. building accommodates clothing retailer Starstruck Vintage and cigar shop Smokers Abbey, among other businesses.
The Iberian Pig opens in The Gulch
Atlanta-based Castellucci Hospitality Group has opened its The Iberian Pig in The Gulch.
This is the company’s first location outside the Atlanta area. CHG operates The Iberian Pig — which focuses on Spanish cuisine — in Buckhead.
The local Iberian Pig is located at 607 Overton St. in the space last occupied by Colts Chocolates.
Atlanta-based Smith Hanes Studio designed the 4,500-square-foot space, a feature for which is a rooftop patio with a bar.
The Iberian Pig menu offers traditional tapas and charcuterie and quesos. The release notes popular items include bacon-wrapped dates and pork cheek tacos.
Federico Castellucci serves as president of Castellucci Hospitality Group, which introduced The Iberian Pig to Atlanta in 2009. CHG operates five other food and beverage concepts, each located in the Atlanta area.
“Expanding into Nashville is an opportunity to introduce The Iberian Pig's vibrant personality to a city whose food culture has always inspired us,” Castellucci said in a release. “The city has great energy, and we love to visit. It became obvious that this was the landing spot for our first out of state location. We are excited to contribute to the city's growing restaurant community.”
The Iberian Pig is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays; and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Happy hour is daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Permit issued for Hillsboro Village sports bar Mark’s Place
A permit has been issued related to the build-out of Mark’s Place, a sports bar long-time Nashville restaurateur Amir Arab and two business associates are planning for the Hillsboro Village home to Arab’s Pizza Perfect.
The permit is valued at $475,000, with Action Construction of TN Inc. handling the work.
The bar — which tentatively was to have been called Typical — will take the space last home to KayBob's Grille and Ale and the current space of H-Cue’s Upstairs Poolroom. Arab will team with Dalton Crow (who owns Crow’s Nest, Dalton’s Grille and Nobles) and Mark Yarbrough to own and operate the future sports bar.
The two-story retail building recognized for its large "Hillsboro Village" mural and offering an address of 1602 21st Ave. S.
Arab closed KayBob’s — which specialized in pub food and craft beer — in early 2022 after a 10-year run.
H-Cue’s, a billiards and bar business that former Nashville businessman Henry Piarrot opened in 1997, will move to an adjacent second-floor space positioned above Pizza Perfect and last accommodating Chicken Coop. The latter business closed in 2021 after suffering a shooting.
Nate Horsey-Sherin owns H-Cue's, though Arab previously held ownership in the pool hall and bar in the late 1990s with Piarrot, whom long-time Nashvillians will recall also owned the nearby The Villager Tavern. Ann Piarrot, Henry’s ex-wife, now operates The Villager, which ranks among the city’s oldest bars.
Pizza Perfect began operations in 1983 on Granny White Pike and opened on 21st Avenue in 1990. Arab, who also owns a Pizza Perfect in Bellevue, owns the Hillsboro Village Pizza Perfect with brother Ali Arab.
Nashville’s Grace Development has owned the building at 1602 21st Ave. S. since 1992, having paid $543,000 for it, Metro records show.