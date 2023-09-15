One of East Nashville’s more distinctive buildings is slated for a bar.

According to a Metro permit, Bar Riviera will take a space in a commercial building located at 604 Gallatin Ave. and recognized for its octopus mural and modernist design.

604.png

604 Gallatin Ave. as seen early this year
Pig

The Iberian Pig
Mark's.png

1602 21st Ave. S. as seen in 2022