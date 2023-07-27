Detroit-based Joe Vicari Restaurant Group announced Thursday it will open Joe Muer Seafood on Aug. 23 at Capitol View in the North Gulch.

The restaurant will be located in the building home to HealthStream, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. and located at 500 11th Ave. N. Joe Muer Seafood will operate from a previously unused retail space positioned at the building's southwest corner.

A rendering of the Joe Muer Seafood entrance at 500 11th Ave. N. in Capitol View.
