Detroit-based Joe Vicari Restaurant Group announced Thursday it will open Joe Muer Seafood on Aug. 23 at Capitol View in the North Gulch.
The restaurant will be located in the building home to HealthStream, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. and located at 500 11th Ave. N. Joe Muer Seafood will operate from a previously unused retail space positioned at the building's southwest corner.
Specializing in seafood, beef, chicken and wine, the restaurant is expected to employee about 100 individuals, according to a release. As the Post reported in March 2022, the restaurant was to have opened in January 2023 (read here).
Previously, Joe Muer Seafood (which dates to 1929) and planned sister business Andiamo Presto (a new concept focused on Italian cuisine) were to have offered separate dining rooms and patios but a shared kitchen in the 12,000-square-foot restaurant space. However, Vicari Restaurant Group has scrapped that model and is considering other options for a future Andiamo Presto in Nashville.
Oleg Bulut will serve as Joe Muer Seafood general manager. Daniel Scannell has been named master chef, with Jim Oppat as chef.
“I visited Nashville several years ago for the Country Music Awards and fell in love with the vibrancy of the city, which led me on a quest to find the perfect location for the next Joe Muer in Music City,” Joe Vicari, president of the company that bears his name, said in the release. “I’m excited to share the exemplary dining experience and high-quality food and spirits Joe Muer is known for with our Nashville guests.”
Joe Muer Seafood will be open for dinner 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Offering live piano music nightly, the bar opens daily at 4 p.m. with happy hour available on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
With more than 1,200 employees, Joe Vicari Restaurant Group is now about 40 years in operation. The Nashville restaurant will represent the company’s initial foray into Tennessee.
Developed by Boyle Investment Company and recognized for its Publix, Capitol View offers office, residential, retail and green space and has landed many first-to-Nashville brands, including VICI, Condado Tacos, VSL Nails and Central BBQ. Other Capitol View retailers and restaurants include M.L.Rose, Clean Juice, Sercy + Co., Club Pilates, Massage LuXe, drybar and HOTBOX.
Maneet Chauhan to open Disney World restaurant
Nashville celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan will open Eet at Walt Disney World near Orlando this fall.
Eet — stylized as “EET” and a reference to the second syllable of Chauhan’s first name and “eat” — will offer quick-service Indian cuisine, with the restaurant to take the space last home to Wolfgang Puck Express in the Marketplace at Disney Springs, a Disney World release notes. Wolfgang Puck Express closed in late 2020 and the space has sat empty since.
Chauhan, a James Beard Award-winning chef and Food Network star, will team with husband and business partner Vivek Deora on Eet. The two founded Morph Hospitality in 2016.
In Nashville, Morph owns and operates Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Chinese restaurant Tansuo and modern diner The Mockingbird, each located in North Gulch buildings near the intersection of 12th Avenue North and Grundy Street.
Morph’s Indian street food restaurant Chaatable closed in August 2022 as employees were seeking to form a union (read here).