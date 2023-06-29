Details have been released regarding the DraftKings Sports & Social planned for downtown’s former George Jones museum, with the multi-component entertainment concept to open in phases beginning this year.

teaser.jpeg

DraftKings Sports & Social
p.jpeg

PBR Cowboy Bar
p-1.jpeg

According to a release, Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies plans Nashville Live! to offer — in addition to, and as the Post reported in January, anchor concepts DraftKings Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar —  rooftop venue AVA Rooftop Bar, 10,000-square-foot private event space The Gallery (with room to host up to 450 people) and a below-ground speakeasy-style bar.