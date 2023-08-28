A New York-style bagel-focused café is planned for Charlotte Park’s Breeze Block development.
According to a Metro permit, Benji's Bagel and Coffee House will take about 1,470 square feet of space at the mixed-used development owned by Vintage South Development. The address is 6100 Robertson Ave.
Valued at $262,000, the permit notes Franklin’s Barnett Design Studio is handling architectural work. MDI Construction Inc., which is located in Springfield, is the general contractor.
Becca xxxxx, who will own the business with husband Niko xxxx, said Benji's Bagel and Coffee House notes the future West Nashville business will be open seven days per week. xxxxxx
Nathan Lyons is president of Vintage South Development, which is perhaps best known for having reinvented The Nations site home to Stocking 51.
Breeze Block offers commercial space, including the home of Nashville Sweets, and townhomes (read here).
Division Street building in Midtown slated for bar
The Midtown building last home to tavern Rebar is slated for a tenant.
Nashville Business Journal reports San Diego-based Good Time Design has landed a permit to update the building, which offers an address of 1919 Division St. The permit references additions, with a collective 3,194 square feet, to the front and rear of the building. NBJ reports the permit is valued at $1.7 million.
Nashville’s Manuel Zeitlin Architects and civil engineering firm LaBella Associates are working on the project. NBJ reports the future building will offer a 930-square-foot outdoor deck with a container bar.
Lonesome Ten Miles LLC, which is affiliated with Good Time Design, paid $7 million for the property in May 2022 (read here), according to Davidson County records.
Restaurateur Ty Hauter serves as founder of Good Time Design.