The owners of Florida-based breakfast restaurant company First Watch are preparing a downtown Nashville location.

According to a permit valued at $650,000, the restaurant will be located at 130 Third Ave. N. in a space adjacent to Black Tap Burger and in mixed-use building 211 Commerce. The permit notes the First Watch will be “full service,” suggesting alcohol will be provided.

Screen Shot 2023-07-26 at 11.17.45 AM.png

211 Commerce as seen early this year
