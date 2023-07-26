The owners of Florida-based breakfast restaurant company First Watch are preparing a downtown Nashville location.
According to a permit valued at $650,000, the restaurant will be located at 130 Third Ave. N. in a space adjacent to Black Tap Burger and in mixed-use building 211 Commerce. The permit notes the First Watch will be “full service,” suggesting alcohol will be provided.
Alpharetta, Ga.-based U.S. General Construction will serve as general contractor, the permit notes.
The Nashville market offers eight First Watch restaurants, including a Green Hills location at 2002 Richard Jones Road (read here).
The Green Hills First Watch offers a bar/beverage counter serving cappuccinos, lattes and espressos and alcoholic brunch cocktails.
First Watch restaurants serve breakfast, brunch and lunch from approximately 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
University Park, Fla.-based First Watch Restaurants Inc. is the parent company of First Watch (previously called First Watch The Daytime Café), which operates the eight restaurants in the area market. Relatedly, sister business Sun and Fork by First Watch operates one restaurant (previously known as Bread & Co.) at 2525 West End Ave.
Brentwood, Hermitage, Franklin and Smyrna also are home to First Watch locations.
First Watch Restaurants Inc. opened its original restaurant in 1983. Most of its roughly 500 locations are company-owned, with the company having acquired The Good Egg in 2014 and converted it to a First Watch. The Nashville-area stores are all company owned.
Nashville Brewing introduces low-carb lager
Nashville accountant and craft beer brewer and historian Scott Mertie has released what is being billed as perhaps the city’s first low-calorie Bavarian-style lager.
According to a release, Nashville Brewing Co. Light offers only 95 calories, with a 4 percent alcohol by volume level.
Mertie, the author of local beer history book Nashville Brewing, has enlisted Blackstone Brewing Co. to brew and bottle the beer. He and Blackstone co-founder Kent Taylor are longtime friends.
Nashville Brewing Co. Light offers German Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops that add, according to the release, “spicy herbal aromas and a smooth bitterness.”
The bottled beer is available only in bulk packaging at Blackstone Brewing Co., located at 2312 Clifton Ave. The release notes Mertie will consider offering the product in retail stores in the future.
Mertie trademarked the Nashville Brewing Co. name and brewery, which operated locally from 1859 to 1890.
Puckett’s to open in Hendersonville
Franklin’s A. Marshall Hospitality will open a Puckett’s Restaurant in Hendersonville in early 2024.
According to a release, the restaurant will be located at 1039 Glenbrook Way in a building last home to a Texas Roadhouse. The location is near a Vietnam Veterans Boulevard exit.
The 7,387-square-foot space will seat approximately 250 patrons.
Puckett’s Hendersonville will be the eighth Puckett’s, joining Tennessee locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, as well as an outpost in Cullman, Ala.
"Hendersonville has been a community on our wish list for many years,” Andy Marshall, company CEO, said in the release. “It is a town that is rich in family values, has deep roots in the music industry and an appreciation for great food. We are thrilled about this opportunity and look forward to serving ‘The City by the Lake.’"