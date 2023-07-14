The company developing the former Yazoo Brewery site in The Gulch with a building to accommodate Hilton hotel brands Homewood Suites and Canopy is planning a bar for the structure.
Charlotte-based Tara Investments Inc., remains under construction with the 10-story hotel building, which offers an address of 910 Division St. The structure currently stands nine floors.
A permit application notes the bar will take about 2,180 square feet of space in the building to house the Homewood Suites. Tara officials could not be reached for comment regarding specifics of the future bar.
The total room count for the two hotels — to sit next to 16-story apartment tower Harlowe — will be 334. Yates Construction is the general contractor.
A Hilton spokeswoman previously emailed the Post that the two hotels had been slated to open in early 2022. However, the timeline was altered after a crane installation problem required a reerection of the crane. A 2024 opening is now eyed, according to multiple hotel industry trade publications.
The architect, according to documents submitted to Metro, is Overcash Demmett Architects, also based in Charlotte. Ragan Smith is handling civil engineering duties.
Tara acquired the former Yazoo property in August 2018 for $9.2 million, Metro records show.
Davidson County is home to two Homewood Suites hotels: one located on West End Avenue near Vanderbilt University and the other located near Nashville International Airport. Hilton unveiled the boutique Canopy brand in 2014 and has since opened 16 of the hotels. The Canopy located closest to Nashville is in Atlanta.
Hilton operates approximately 40 Canopy hotels, according to its website.
Homewood Suites, which debuted in 1989 in Omaha, is billed as offering “residential-style” hotel suites with kitchens. The chain consists of more than 500 hotels in the United States, Mexico, Canada and the Carribbean.
A family-owned business, Tara Investments entered the Nashville market in December 2003, when it acquired the Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville–Airport at 583 Donelson Pike.
Hattie Jane’s Donelson project progresses
The owner of Columbia-based ice cream shop business Hattie Jane’s Creamery has filed for a permit related to a shop she plans to open in Donelson by year’s end.
As the Post reported in mid-May, the business will be located at 2418 Lebanon Pike. The approximately 900-square-foot space is located adjacent to Sunflower Bakehouse and near Nectar:Urban Cantina, Tennfold Brewing and Caliber Coffee Co. The property will also feature an outdoor patio space once completed.
According to the permit application, Brentwood’s H. Michael Hindman Architects is handling design.
“The rapid growth of Donelson mirrors the growth we first saw in Columbia when we decided to launch Hattie Jane’s in 2016,” Claire Crowell, founder and CEO of Hattie Jane’s Creamery, said in a release issued in May. “We look forward to connecting with this blossoming city, and we are thrilled to expand the reach of our small batch, locally made ice cream with the addition of this new scoop shop.”
Hattie Jane’s Creamery also operates in Murfreesboro and at downtown Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall in Fifth + Broadway. The company undertakes nationwide shipping, with its pints found in all three Nashville Turnip Truck locations.
Cumberland to host food summit
Cumberland University will host the annual Tennessee Local Food Summit — with a weekend of panel discussions, film screenings and hands-on workshops regarding farms — Dec. 1-3.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Jeff "The Barefoot Farmer" Poppen, owner and operator of Long Hungry Creek Farm and the key figure of the event for years, has stepped aside (but will remain active as an adviser). Natalie Ashker Seevers now is serving as the director of the summit (read more here).
Seevers spent years working as the community supported agriculture (CSA) manager for Long Hungry Creek Farm and as marketing manager for Al Gore’s Caney Fork Farms in Carthage.
In addition to planning the event, Tennessee Local Food Summit recently raised and distributed $19,000 to help farmers recover from storm damage. Additionally, the summit’s team gas partnered with Patagonia and Amazon to expand the resources they are able to offer in the face of industrial farms that are endangering sustainable, organic operations, which represent only 3 percent of American farms.