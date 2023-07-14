Hotel art.jpeg

Work continues on the Gulch building to house Hilton hotel brands Homewood Suites and Canopy

 Photo by Mark Hollingsworth

The company developing the former Yazoo Brewery site in The Gulch with a building to accommodate Hilton hotel brands Homewood Suites and Canopy is planning a bar for the structure.

Charlotte-based Tara Investments Inc., remains under construction with the 10-story hotel building, which offers an address of 910 Division St. The structure currently stands nine floors.

Hotels.png
Clare.jpg

Claire Crowell
Seevers.png

Natalie Ashker Seevers