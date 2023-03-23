Grand Hall

A rendering of Grand Hall at The Factory at Franklin

 Courtesy of Holladay Properties

Officials with The Factory at Franklin have announced Skylight will join Etch and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in the facility’s Grand Hall.

A bar with an industrial design honoring The Factory at Franklin architecture, Skylight will offer, according to a release, “patchwork ring of glass panes in hues of amber and vellum — reflect[ing] the nearly century-old patina of The Factory’s original clerestory windows.”