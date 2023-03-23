Officials with The Factory at Franklin have announced Skylight will join Etch and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in the facility’s Grand Hall.
A bar with an industrial design honoring The Factory at Franklin architecture, Skylight will offer, according to a release, “patchwork ring of glass panes in hues of amber and vellum — reflect[ing] the nearly century-old patina of The Factory’s original clerestory windows.”
Skylight’s cocktail list will include Quittin’ Thyme, made with gin infused with its namesake herb, and the smoky Potbelly, made with a Scotch and rye whiskey base.
The Nashville office of South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties paid $56 million for The Factory at Franklin in October 2021 (read here) and has undertaken major upgrades to the retail property and its 20 acres.
“The Factory is built on and belongs to the community, and we’re thrilled to celebrate its progress with our neighbors and friends,” Allen Arender, Holladay partner and executive vice president of development, said in the release.
Skylight, Etch (stylized as “etch”) and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will co-host an exclusive “Sip & Sample” preview party on April 15. Also participating will be Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Five Daughters Bakery, Franklin Juice Company, GREYS Fine Cheese and Entertaining, Honest Coffee Roasters, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, MAFIAoZA's, Mojo’s Tacos and Two Hands.
Deb Paquette, Etch chef and owner, said The Factory offered the “right place, time and community” for an expansion.
“From the design, the tenants, the events and programming, everything about the new Factory is so creative, and we're looking forward to serving our creative cuisine to guests in Williamson County in the near future as well," she added.
Built in 1929, The Factory was purchased in 1996 by local developer Calvin Lehew and reopened with a mixture of uses. The address is 230 Franklin Road.
Work continues on brewery space last home to Jackalope
A permit has been issued related to the continued build-out of the space to house Marble Fox Brewing Company.
As the Post reported in December 2022, a spring opening was tentatively eyed for the brewery — which will take the Gulch building space last home to Jackalope Brewing Co. The building offers an address of 701 Eighth Ave. S.
Middle Tennessee-based John Eibl Sr., John Eibl Jr. and Andrew Brophy own the craft beer company, with the future brewery to be their first.
The permit is valued at $250,000, with Orion Building Corp. of Brentwood handling the build-out of the ex-Jackalope space.
Eibl Sr. could not be reached for comment regarding an opening date.
Goo Goo, Elliston Place Soda Shop to collaborate
Goo Goo Cluster has partnered with Elliston Place Soda Shop to create the Elliston Place Soda Shop Premium Goo Goo.
According to a release, the Goo Goo flavor will launch April 3 and is inspired by the Elliston Place Chocolate Cherry Malt.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Elliston Place team to create an authentic Nashville treat,” Mike Colón, executive pastry chef at Goo Goo Cluster, said in the release. “Elliston Place has been close to the hearts of many Nashvillians for generations, similar to Goo Goo Cluster, and we’re excited to offer such a unique premium flavor in stores and online this spring.”
Goo Goo parent company Standard Candy Company is 111 years old, with Elliston Place Soda Shop now 83 years in business.