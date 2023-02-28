1 Hotel Nashville has appointed Onal Kucuk as general manager.

According to a release, Kucuk will oversee the  SoBro hotel operations’ 178 guest rooms (including 37 suites), 1 Kitchen Nashville, Harriet’s Rooftop, Neighbors Café and Bamford Wellness Spa. He replaces Nicholas Farina.

OnalHeadshot2.jpg

Onal Kucuk
628ea55cd0a1e.image.jpg

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.