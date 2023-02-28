1 Hotel Nashville has appointed Onal Kucuk as general manager.
According to a release, Kucuk will oversee the SoBro hotel operations’ 178 guest rooms (including 37 suites), 1 Kitchen Nashville, Harriet’s Rooftop, Neighbors Café and Bamford Wellness Spa. He replaces Nicholas Farina.
Kucuk previously served as general manager at The Guild Hotel in San Diego and, prior to that, spent several years with Hyatt (with both Ventana Big Sur and Thompson Chicago). He also spent more than 10 years with Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
“We are honored to welcome someone of Onal’s caliber and experience to the company,” Raul Leal, SH Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer, said in the release. “His expertise will bring a fresh layer of insight to 1 Hotel Nashville, and we are confident that he will continue to elevate and propel the overall experience for all guests who choose to visit.”
1 Hotel Nashville opened in 2022 and is located at 710 Demonbreun St.
East Nashville Beer Works rebrands, adds year-round ales
East Nashville Beer Works unveiled new can designs and added two core beers to its year-round offerings.
According to a release, the two new beers are Sour SZN, a strawberry lime fruited sour, and Tropical Daydream, a hazy IPA.
With the additions, ENBW’s full core line of canned four-pack offerings now includes two lighter beers, one fruited sour and two IPAs. Miro Miel, a honey blonde ale, remains ENBW’s top seller, with East Bank, a citra-hopped IPA, No. 2 for sales.
East Nashville Beer Works founder, manager and majority owner Anthony Davis is not disclosing the cost to undertake the rebranding.
Nashville-based Beer Marketeers, a marketing firm that specializes in branding for independent brewers, handled the design.
“We retained the familiar backgrounds and icons for each beer’s brand from our former can design but combined that with a cleaner aesthetic and colors that pop,” Davis said in the release. “We’re confident this new look for our cans will increase interest in the ENBW brand, propelling us forward as a Nashville-based brewery with an increasingly regional reach and a stronger retail presence.”
The ENBW taproom is located at 320 E. Trinity Lane and eventually will be joined by a 16,000-square-foot brewery and taproom located off Interstate 40 at the intersection of State Route 109 and Callis Road in Lebanon. The release notes construction will start in March (read more from Post sister publication Nashville Scenehere).
Davis, a former Metro Councilmember, founded East Nashville Beer Works in 2016 (read a Q&A from 2015 here).
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.