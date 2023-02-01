Veteran Nashville restaurateur Matthew Charette has sold his three Five Points businesses for an undisclosed sum.

The Nashvillian reports Charette sold Beyond The Edge, Drifters and Boston Commons to Josef Gutzmirtl, the veteran director of operations for the three restaurants/bars.  

Josef Gutzmirtl

Beyond

Beyond the Edge as seen in 2021

