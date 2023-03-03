A Five Points-area building long recognized for its faux stone exterior and green-shingled mansard-esque roof is slated for vegan-oriented E+Rose Wellness Café.

Opened in 1974, the modernist two-story building sits on a 0.18-acre site at 400 Gallatin Ave. next to East Nashville Magnet School.

400 Gallatin

400 Gallatin Ave. as seen in 2019

