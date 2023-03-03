A Five Points-area building long recognized for its faux stone exterior and green-shingled mansard-esque roof is slated for vegan-oriented E+Rose Wellness Café.
Opened in 1974, the modernist two-story building sits on a 0.18-acre site at 400 Gallatin Ave. next to East Nashville Magnet School.
A permit has been filed related to updating the building’s electrical and HVAC systems. Columbia-based Harris Building Group is handling the work.
Via an LLC, Joshua Akright and Robbie Nowinski own the property, having paid $1,025,000 for it in May 2022 (read here). Akright played minor league hockey for the Knoxville Ice Bears. Nowinski owns and operates six area locations of E+Rose Wellness Café. He could not be reached for comment regarding an opening date.
E+Rose operates locations in Wedgewood-Houston, The Gulch, Brentwood, One City (in Midtown), downtown skyscraper 505 (read here) and in Rolling Mill Hill.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.