Nightscape — billed as an experiential bar, restaurant and entertainment space — will open its flagship venue in the North Gulch building last home to 12th & Porter on Thursday, April 7.
Mike Weinberg serves as owner of the business, to offer an address of 114 12th Ave. N.
According to a release, Nightscape will offer projection mapping, spatial audio, pixel strip lighting and modular furniture. It will feature a lounge and bar overseen by veteran bartender Nick Dolan, formerly of The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, and a full-service kitchen.
The release notes Nightscape visuals will be continuously projected across the walls and ceilings of the space, creating an “immersive illusion” that leaves guests feeling that are “completely encapsulated” with sports, travel and dining themes.
The venue’s first ticketed offering will highlight venerable golf event The Masters Tournament.
“The opening of our public-facing venue is going to completely change what’s possible in modern entertainment,” Weinberg said in the release. “We’re blurring the lines between the physical and digital worlds in a way that I believe will have a domino effect on how the entertainment industry continues to develop.”
12th & Porter was a live music venue that enjoyed a 25-year run before closing, in part, due to COVID-19.
