A Madison building once home to Italian restaurant Smeraldo’s is slated for a neighborhood bar to be called The Dirty Monkey.
The business will be located at 701 Gallatin Pike N.
The original The Dirty Monkey is located in Lahaina, Hawaii (on the island of Maui), with its website noting the bar offers shuffle board, televised sports, live acoustic music daily and DJs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Ryan Sweeney of Los Angeles owns the Madison property via an LLC, having paid $2.35 million for it in September 2021, Metro records show. Sweeney, who is co-owner with Matthew Robb of The Dirty Monkey, told the Post the business should be open by year's end.
A permit to allow for interior updates is being sought. Nashville’s The Carter Group will handle the work.
Many long-time locals considered Smeraldo’s a Madison institution of sorts, Nashvillemusicguide.com reports. Biagio Sosta, a native of Sicily, Italy, owned the restaurant and the property, having paid $302,693 for the latter in late 1983, Metro records show, as he was beginning operations. Known for offering nightly live music and no-nonsense old-time Italian restaurant vibe, Smeraldo’s closed in October 2021, The Tennessean reports.
