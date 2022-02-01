Restaurateur Sam Fox will open Doughbird Pizza & Chicken takes this fall in the former California Pizza Kitchen space at Hill Center Green Hills.
The cost to get operational and terms of the lease with landlord H.G. Hill Realty Co. were not disclosed in a release. The address of the future restaurant is 4031 Hillsboro Pike.
Fox — whose Fox Restaurant Concepts brands North Italia (Mall at Green Hills), Blanco Cocina + Cantina (Fifth + Broadway) and The Twelve Thirty Club (Fifth + Broadway) offer a local presence — operates a Doughbird operates in Phoenix and will soon open one later this year in Tucson.
The Doughbird menu offers chicken tenders, Detroit-style square pan pizza and rotisserie chicken and wings. Toppings included caramelized onions, mozzarella, arugula and truffle, butternut squash and herb ricotta, with sauces such as spicy buffalo, lemon and roasted garlic, and umami.
“Doughbird is … almost a compilation of the best flavors and dishes that I have tried, applied to … pizza and chicken,” Fox said in the release. “It’s a bit of an odd bird, if you will, but we love it. We’re very excited to keep growing in the area and hope that Doughbird leaves the community craving more.”
Founded in the early 2000s, Fox Restaurant Concepts offers 11 concepts with a collective more than 60 locations. Its other brands are True Food Kitchen and Flower Child.
Jimmy Granbery, Hill Realty chair and CEO, said Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Nashville presence is “strong and growing.”
“We look forward to their opening in the fall and bringing an additional amenity to our lifestyle center’s offerings," Granbery said.
The Green Hills California Pizza Kitchen closed in mid-2020 as its parent company faced financial concerns due to the pandemic. The brand remains operational in various markets, including in Cool Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.