Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive will operate a showroom at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway.
According to a permit, the business will take the space of boutique clothing retailer Travis Austin.
Rivian officials could not be reached for comment on an opening date, and it is unclear if the company will offer a vehicle either located within the retail space or parked outside at the Fifth + Broadway first-level outdoor area.
Rivian seemingly offers only one other showroom in the Southeast (located in Atlanta). In 2021, the company opened a 12,000-square-foot facility (the company refers to it as a “service center”) in Brooklyn and operates multiple other similar facilities, online trade publication fordauthority.com reports.
Rivian operates a direct-to-customer sales model. Though unable to purchase vehicles from the showrooms, would-be buyers typically can view the vehicles (and, in some cases, test drive them) at the showrooms before ordering them online.
Founded in 2009 and based in Irvine, Calif., Rivian manufacturers its vehicles in Normal, Ill.
Denver-based real estate investment firm Northwood Investors owns Fifth + Broadway, having paid $787 million for the multi-building complex in November 2022. The transaction (read more here) is believed to be the most significant single-asset and single-location real estate deal in Nashville history.
Northwood Investors declined to comment.
The effort to get the space operational follows a 2022 announcement that Rivian and Nashville-based solar company Clearloop are partnering on a solar energy production facility.
The project, located on 80 acres in Henry County east of Nashville, will help California-based Rivian generate a megawatt of renewable electricity. The facility can generate 6.75 megawatts in total — enough to power approximately 1,000 homes annually.
Rivian’s goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations within a decade. The company will continue to build charging networks nationwide, with plans to match all kilowatt-hours that Rivian owners drive with renewable energy purchases. Rivian has already provided upfront funding for one megawatt, which will cover electricity used by Rivian Waypoints chargers in Tennessee state parks and other projects.
