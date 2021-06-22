Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced Tuesday it will move within East Nashville.
According to a release, the restaurant will move from 908 Main St. to a nearby future building to be located at 1000 Woodland St. in Five Points. A late-2022 opening is eyed.
Nashville-based Magnolia Investment Partners is undertaking the development at 1000 Woodland, having paid $2 million for property in October 2018 (read more and see images here). A generic building once home to Family Dollar previously sat on the site.
Edley’s owners Will and Catharine Newman are not disclosing the cost to get operational in the future building or the terms of their eventual lease with Magnolia.
“We are thrilled to be able to anchor in the heart of East Nashville, where we can stay for another 20 years,” the Newmans said in the release. “Our beloved East Nashville community is strong, resilient, and the epitome of grit. We are honored to serve this neighborhood and excited to put down deep roots that will keep Edley's as a part of this amazing community for years to come.”
The future Edley’s will serve Nashville-style barbecue, its Tuck special, ribs, housemade sides and bushwhackers. Ben Bonner, managing partner of Magnolia Investment Partners, said that planning the development would be more successful than otherwise with an established business.
“We knew the addition of a local, experienced operator would be invaluable and the Edley's team is the whole package," Bonner said.
The east side building from which Edley's operates was damaged during the March 2020 tornado. Due to the storm, the restaurant was closed for a week but reopened later than month.
Nashville is home to three Edley’s restaurants, with Chattanooga and Lexington, Kentucky, each offering one.
