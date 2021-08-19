A cocktail bar is being planned for East Nashville’s Highland Heights neighborhood, with an early 2022 opening eyed.
To be located at 757 Douglas Ave., Golden Pony will be part of Vintage South’s now-operational mixed-used development Highland Yards.
A permit application, related to the build-out of the space, has been filed with the Metro Codes Department.
Nashville-based Creative Design Professionals (CDP) is handling architectural duties, the document notes. Sagemont Real Estate, also locally based, is overseeing the marketing and leasing of the retail and office spaces at Highland Yards.
Golden Pony will be owned and operated by Sam Graham and Liz Komoromi.
"Our space will be inspired by a 1960s vibe, feature craft cocktails and a small-plate menu," the two business partners told the Post. They added brunch will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Vintage South is nearing completion of transforming what once was the Vaughn Manufacturing facility. Highland Yards offers a main building (a former factory that dates to the 1920s and offers a segment with a bow truss design) and a smaller accompanying structure.
Nathan Lyons, Vintage South president, previously told the Post the project will yield 39,000 square feet of space for the development, located in what some locals also call Cleveland Park.
Shed Fitness, the first announced tenant for Highland Yards, is operational, as is Holiday Salon. Also to operate at Highland Yards will be Southern Grist Brewing Co. (Read more about that here.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.