Denver-based breakfast restaurant chain Snooze A.M. Eatery is slating Hunters Station in East Nashville for its first location in Tennessee.
Snooze will operate from a building located adjacent to the main Hunters Station structure which was previously unoccupied.
Nashville-based Fresh Capital Group owns Hunters Station but will have no ownership in the Snooze business (Fresh often has at least partial ownership in the restaurant business that work from its commercial buildings). Hunters Station is located at 975 Main St.
A permit, valued at $655,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space. Caliber 1 Construction Inc. of Villa Rica, Georgia, is overseeing the job. Omaha-based FHA Architects is handling design.
Matt Bodnar, a Fresh Capital partner, emailed the Post the following:
“We've admired Snooze for a long time and are very excited to be helping bring them to Nashville,” he said. “They will be a great addition to Hunters."
Snooze A.M. Eatery focuses on breakfast and brunch, with its restaurants found in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas. The company website lists approximately 50 locations.
The city located within the closest proximity and with a Snooze is Atlanta. The Georgia capital has two of the restaurants, as does Charlotte.
Officials with parent company Snooze Eatery could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.