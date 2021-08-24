Ace art
An Ace Hardware store is slated for East Nashville, with a November opening being eyed.

The store will be located at 2622 Gallatin Pike next to the Margaret Maddox Family YMCA in South Inglewood and will be the first for the national hardware retail chain in Nashville. Chattanooga-based Elder's Ace Hardware will own and operate the store. The company oversees 22 Ace Hardware stores in East Tennessee and North Georgia and operates via a cooperative model. Founded in 1969, Elder’s is home to about 500 employees.

The east side Elder's Ace Hardware will operate from a space last home to a Save-A-Lot grocery store and owned by long-standing Nashville retail property owner and investor Jim Crossman. John Rutter, Elder's Ace Hardware marketing director, said the location is expected to employ about 20 people. Sorci & Swords is undertaking the architectural work, with Tenant Building Group to serve as construction manager. Both are locally based.

“We’re excited about opening our first Elder’s Ace Hardware location in East Nashville,” Rutter said. “We’re looking forward to being a part of the growth in the East Nashville community and helping local customers and businesses.”

Nashville is home to multiple Ace Hardware stores that are not owned by Elder’s. Each store nationwide is independently owned and operated.

My position with Nashville Post has evolved since 2000 when I began work with the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister pub in 2008 (when I began some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have worked mainly with the Post since late 2011.

