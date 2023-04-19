East Nashville boutique bakery Nashville Sweets is planning a relocation to the city’s west side.

The business will take space at Breeze Block in the Charlotte Park neighborhood. The address is 6104 Robertson Ave.

Sweets

Danielle Worley, owner of Nashville Sweets

