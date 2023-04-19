East Nashville boutique bakery Nashville Sweets is planning a relocation to the city’s west side.
The business will take space at Breeze Block in the Charlotte Park neighborhood. The address is 6104 Robertson Ave.
Nashville Sweets owner and founder Danielle Worley said she hopes to be operational by the end of July. The business will have operated at Station East on Woodland Street 10 years as of this summer and was, prior to that, home based.
Worley said Nashville Sweets is moving because the Station East property is slated to be sold and redeveloped as a mixed-use project by Rise Investors (read here).
Worley said the future Nashville Sweets will employ eight to 10 people. She is not disclosing either the terms of her lease with Breeze Block owner Vintage South (Nathan Lyons) or the cost to get operational.
A permit, valued at $195,000, has been issued to allow for build-out of the space. Nashville’s Moffitt Builders is the general contractor.
Though Nashville Sweets is best known for its custom cakes (including wedding cakes), the business also makes cupcakes and cookies, among other treats and desserts.
“Since 2011, we’ve been creating modern, imaginative cakes that bring people together,” Worley told the Post. “Our talented team of pastry chefs and designers are committed to both artistry and delicious flavor. We are looking forward to growing and moving to Breeze Block near The Nations and stewarding more meaningful gatherings with cake for years to come.”
Construction of Breeze Block is completed, with the project having involved the updating of a brick warehouse, located at 6100 Robertson Ave., with commercial space and the addition of 24 for-purchase townhomes (read here).
