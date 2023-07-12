Construction is set to begin on the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers space in downtown Nashville, with a first quarter 2024 opening eyed.
As the Post reported in September 2021, the Baton Rouge-based parent company of the national fast-food chain plans a location at 208 Broadway.
A Metro Codes Department permit, valued at $5.2 million, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space, which was once home to a FedEx Office. The space seemingly previously accommodated retail business The Nash Collection and is located next to Redneck Riviera (read more here).
Atlanta-based private investment and asset management group The Ardent Companies owns the building. The company created TAC Lower Broadway LLC for the $16 million purchase in late 2015 of multiple buildings (and surface parking), with addresses, at the time, of 208-210-212 Broadway.
The Raising Cane’s will occupy floors one and two of the four-story structure, called the Baxter Building, according to the permit. The building opened in 1891.
The Lower Broadway effort comes as Raising Cane’s recently opened a location at 36 White Bridge Road, a site previously home to Wendy’s (read here). Lagasse Commercial Investments LLC owns the 1.2-acre West Nashville property, with an affiliated entity having paid $750,000 for it in 1992, Metro records show.
“We are very excited to plant roots in Music City and look forward to making ‘Caniacs’ of country music fans and Nashvillians one chicken finger meal at a time,” Johnny Vigil, Raising Cane’s area leader of restaurants, said in a release.
Raising Cane’s operates a location in Knoxville and about 725 locations overall in 36 states, the Middle East and Guam. Texas is home to 193 (28 percent) of the chain’s eateries.
In addition to chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s offers fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and soft drinks. The company, founded in 1996, is recognized for its yellow Labrador mascot.