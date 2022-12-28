A late January opening at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway is slated for a Levi’s retail store.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA), the future shop featuring the internationally recognized denim jeans and jackets will take the space last home to State & Liberty Clothing and, prior to that, a Lush Cosmetics seasonal pop-up store. State & Liberty Clothing now operates within a different Fifth + Broadway space.
The future Levi’s seemingly will open on Jan. 27, an online source notes.
Davidson County is home to one other Levi’s-specific store, an outlet located at Opry Mills shopping mall. Multiple local retailers offer Levi’s clothing items, with the Fifth + Broadway outpost apparently to represent Nashville’s first conventional Levi’s shop.
The MDHA Design Review Committee will vote on a signage proposal for the store at its Jan. 3 meeting. Located at the intersection from which its name derives, Fifth + Broadway sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, thus, DRC approval is required for alterations to the building’s exterior.
Levi’s has hired Columbia, South Carolina-based Colite Technologies, which specializes in environmentally sensitive lighting, to assist in the effort, the document submitted to Metro shows.
Levi Strauss Americas oversee the nation’s Levi’s stores and outlets, which can be found in 42 states. As of late 2021, Levi Strauss operated about 1,080 retail stores worldwide, according to statista.com. About 360 of those were located collectively in North America and South America.
Levi’s makes various clothing items, including shoes and hats, but is best known for its denim jeans.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.