A late January opening at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway is slated for a Levi’s retail store.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA), the future shop featuring the internationally recognized denim jeans and jackets will take the space last home to State & Liberty Clothing and, prior to that, a Lush Cosmetics seasonal pop-up store. State & Liberty Clothing now operates within a different Fifth + Broadway space.

F+B

Fifth + Broadway is seen in lower-center of photo

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.