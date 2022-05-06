The owner of Jane’s Hideaway announced Friday the restaurant will relocate to East Nashville, opening later this year after a nearly two-year run downtown.
Located at 209 Third Ave. N. and known for its intimate bar area and non-mainstream live music, Jane’s has operated in the space since September 2020. The business’s last day at that location will be May 29.
John Peet, Jane’s owner, said in a release he was unable to renew his lease with the building's owner.
Jane’s Hideaway will reopen as a similar concept this summer at 407 Gallatin Ave. in East Nashville, taking the space currently home to National Parks-focused restaurant/bar Camp (bar No. 308 previously operated from the space). The building sits next to the structure accommodating neighborhood watering hole Dino’s Bar & Grill and about three blocks north of Five Points.
Of note, Peet said Jane’s Executive Chef Charlie Davis will make the move to the east side. The business is home to about 25 full- and part-time employees.
“We opened Jane’s Hideaway at the height of the pandemic — and it was a big risk,” Peet said in the release. “But we believed in the concept and thankfully so did our guests. We built an honest restaurant that offers delicious Southern food, creative drinks, an impressive Tennessee whiskey list, and live music for locals — and visitors who want the local experience.”
Peet said guests of the future Jane’s can expect "a few tweaks” when the east side space is unveiled. However, the overall vibe and menu will remain. Jane’s On Top, the rooftop bar at Jane’s Hideaway, will not be a part of the future space due to space limitations.
“We’re excited to bring Jane’s to East Nashville,” he said, adding a specific opening date and other details will be announced in the coming weeks.
The soon-to-close Jane’s Hideaway — the live music offerings of which are focused on bluegrass and Americana — was previously home to Sea Salt. That restaurant closed in April 2020 after a three-year run (read here).
The segment of Third Avenue between Commerce Street on the north and Church Street on the south is slated for various changes — with a mixed-use project looming (read here) and a property having recently been listed for sale (read here). The status of two long-planned hotel project (read here and here) is unclear.
