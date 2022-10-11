A downtown space located near the bustling intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway is slated for a Fat Bottom Brewery outpost.
According to a permit application, the craft beer business will operate at 104 Rep. John Lewis Way S. (Fifth Avenue South) in a SoBro building last home to Mexican bar and restaurant Pancho and Lefty’s and, prior to that, Pub 5 and Wild Bill's Beignets & Bikes.
The pre-1900-constructed building sits across Lewis Way from Bridgestone Arena.
Fat Bottom Brewery founder Ben Bredesen could not be reached for comment regarding either an opening date or if any brewing will be undertaken in the building. Similarly, it is unclear if the future Fat Bottom will offer beers from other breweries.
The permit is valued at $660,000, with MTLC Building Group to serve as construction manager. Building Ideas is handling the interior design work. Both companies are locally based.
The three-level space includes an outdoor roof deck and two floors with about 3,400 square feet each.
A group of investors seemingly including Rob Lowe, executive managing director and partner with Stream Realty Partners owns the building, Metro records show.
Bredesen began Fat Bottom operations on Main Street in East Nashville in 2012. He relocated the brewery to 800 44th Ave. N. in The Nations, on the city’s west side, in 2016 (read here).
Fat Bottom is the beer sponsor of Nashville SC (with a lager called Pitch Invasion) and opened a kiosk at Nashville International Airport in early 2018.
The brewery offers six core beers — with the Knockout IPA perhaps its best known — and multiple seasonal and specialties brews.
Fat Bottom ranks among the most prominent of Davidson County’s 20-plus breweries based on a combination of years of operation, barrels produced annually, number of locations and number of employees.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.