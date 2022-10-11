A downtown space located near the bustling intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway is slated for a Fat Bottom Brewery outpost.

According to a permit application, the craft beer business will operate at 104 Rep. John Lewis Way S. (Fifth Avenue South) in a SoBro building last home to Mexican bar and restaurant Pancho and Lefty’s and, prior to that, Pub 5 and Wild Bill's Beignets & Bikes.

104

104 Lewis Way as seen in 2019
