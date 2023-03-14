Dolce

Dolce & Gabbana — the Italian luxury fashion retailer specializing in handbags, accessories and cosmetics — has selected The Mall at Green Hills for its first Tennessee location.

According to a permit application, the future store will take the spaces previously occupied (at least in part and being reconfigured) by Pandora and Ann Taylor.

