Dolce & Gabbana — the Italian luxury fashion retailer specializing in handbags, accessories and cosmetics — has selected The Mall at Green Hills for its first Tennessee location.
According to a permit application, the future store will take the spaces previously occupied (at least in part and being reconfigured) by Pandora and Ann Taylor.
An opening date has not yet been announced.
The Dolce & Gabbana website notes the company offers 54 boutiques in the U.S. The city offering a store and located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Atlanta. New York City offers seven D&G stores, with cities similar in size and having the store including Austin, Las Vegas, Orlando, Portland and San Antonio.
Founded in 1985, Dolce & Gabbana (stylized as Dolce&Gabbana) annually does more than $1 billion in revenue.
The permit notes the job to update the space could cost upwards of $750,000. New York-based Lalire March Architects is handling design work.
The effort to get the D&G operational comes as The Mall at Green Hills continues to land high-end retailers. In early February, for example, the Post reported the facility is slated for a Hugo Boss (read here). And in July 2022, the Post reported the arrival of Chanel (read here).
Norah Buikstra, general manager for The Mall at Green Hill, declined to offer specifics about the future Dolce & Gabbana, simply noting the upscale retail facility will soon have additional high-profile tenants to announce.