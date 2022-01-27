The owner of Nashville-based micro-beer retailer Craft Brewed will open a taproom and bottle shop in The Nations.
The alcoholic beverage retailer — which focuses on beer — will be located at 5101 Illinois Ave. in a building that seemingly once accommodated a catering business. The West Nashville outpost will be the second Craft Brewed location.
Chip DeVier, Craft Brewed owner, said he hopes to have the business open by year's end. Of note, DeVier owns the property, having paid $1.73 million for it in October 2021, according to Metro records.
Nashville-based Powell Studio is handling design work. The team will go before the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals on Feb. 17 to request some modifications to the existing building. One such alteration will allow for a outdoor rooftop space.
"I've certainly been looking the last several years for the right location on the west side," DeVier told the Post. "The walkability of The Nations is attractive."
Craft Brewed operates at 2502 Eighth Ave. S. in Berry Hill near Melrose and offers retail and bar components. Opened in 2012, the business serves basic food items such as pizza, hummus and pretzels. It is home to about 11 employees.
