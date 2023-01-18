A late-summer opening in The Nations is being eyed for a business that will combine a bar and a dog park.
Wife and husband Rebecca Gauthier and Austin Gauthier will operate Urban Dog Bar in a building located at 5701 Centennial Blvd. and soon to be updated.
The effort to get the business operational, a cost for which is not being disclosed, comes after two structures on the site recently were razed.
As the Post reported in June 2022, an LLC affiliated with Irvine, California-based Zachary Mayer paid $2.8 million for the triangle-shaped 1.04-acre property. The buildings had collectively housed Autogate, Jenkins Welding and Power Wash Store of Nashville.
Rebecca Gauthier told the Post that locally based Mark Watson and Mike Stiles are the architects. A general contractor has not been finalized.
To offer Wi-Fi for those seeking to work remotely, Urban Dog Bar will be the first business for the Gauthiers, who have lived in The Nations since 2021.
Rebecca said the business is expected to employ about 40 people and be operational seven days per week.
Urban Dog Bar will include nearly 5,000 square feet of indoor space and a 15,500-square-foot outdoor space for dog exercise/play, shaded picnic tables and large-scale outdoor television screens. A small menu of pre-prepared food items will be offered.
Though free to non-canine owners and those not accompanied by their pets, Urban Dog Bar will require that owners of dogs choose a daily, monthly or annual membership pass. The dogs must have up-to-date vaccinations and friendly temperaments to use the park.
The Gauthiers, who own a Golden Retriever named Edley, recently left jobs in the corporate sector to create the local business.
“We’ve made some of our favorite memories sharing stories over drinks in our backyard, with Edley right by our side,” Rebecca said in a release. “We want that to be something anyone can enjoy, so we’re creating an even better version of that experience that’s more social, and with excellent food and entertainment.”
The Nations is home to a similar business in El Paseo Cantina, a Mexican restaurant that offers an adjacent small dog park in which patrons can eat and drink.
Urban Dog Bar will operate within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.