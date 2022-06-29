An early fourth quarter opening is being eyed for Pullman Standard, a cocktail bar and small-plates restaurant to take space in SoBro’s Cummins Station.
Pullman Standard LLC, which includes Cummins Station owner Zach Liff, will own and operate the restaurant. Liff will be joined by Greg Hooper, Brandon Edwards and silent investors. Edwards is the former CEO and current executive chairman of Revive, which is owned by Weber Shandwick and operates from Cummins Station.
Hooper told the Post that social media efforts are underway to generate interest in the future Pullman Standard, which will operate from what had been two spaces (home to Pinnacle Financial and a salon). He said the cost to get the business operational will be roughly $1.2 million.
Liff’s DZL Management will handle general contractor duties, with Remick Architecture of Nashville providing architectural work and Denver-based Xan Creative the interior designer.
Hooper said the Pullman Standard food menu is being crafted by a James Beard Award-winning chef who is going unnamed. The interior décor will offer an art deco feel that honors what many feel is one of downtown’s most historic and iconic buildings, he added.
Hooper described the future restaurant as offering “high-level” cocktails and cuisine served in modest portions.
“We love fine food and fine beverages,” Hooper said.
The Pullman Standard name and meaning draw from Cummins Station’s early role in connecting Nashville to the rest of the country by rail. Opened in 1906 and sitting adjacent to Union Station, Cummins Station existed at the time to give Nashville businesses access to national commerce via Pullman Standard trains.
“Pullman Standard will focus on delivering sophistication without pretension, filling a gap in the area for a neighborhood bar that attracts the downtown professional crowd as well as locals and tourists seeking a drink before or after dinner,” the restaurant’s website notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In