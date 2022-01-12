Chicago-based Foxtrot Market, an upscale convenience store concept that offers 30-minute delivery and five-minute pickup services with a blend of digital and in-store, is targeting multiple cities in which to expand, including Nashville.
The announcement comes as the company also noted it has landed $100 million in Series C funding led by New York-based D1 Capital Partners. This brings total funding for Foxtrot, which was founded in 2014 by Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, to $160 million.
Since launching about eight years ago, originally as a digital-only delivery service, Foxtrot Market has opened 16 brick and mortar locations in Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C. The release notes Foxtrot will use the capital infusion to open 25 stores this year, including in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, in Austin (in both South First and The Drag) and in Chicago at Willis Tower and Tribune Tower and near Wrigley Field.
In 2023, Foxtrot will continue expansion to additional markets, including New York, Nashville and Miami, while simultaneously expanding its presence in current markets.
Based on media reports (read here), Foxtrot targets high-end neighborhoods with residences seeking prepared foods, craft beer and wine, and specialty coffee and tea. It’s non-food-and-beverage offerings include candles, incense, gift cards and flowers.
"As we exit the pandemic and our lives continue to normalize following a challenging and eye-opening two years, we expect that retail and hospitality will become increasingly important in creating a sense of community and driving discovery in a world that's been lacking this experience for quite some time," LaVitola, company co-founder and CEO, said in the release. "With this new round of funding, we'll continue to accelerate the expansion of our brick and mortar presence, enter new and emerging markets and double down on new store formats that answer consumer demand for immersive programming and highly curated assortment.”
Foxtrot Market officials could not be reached for comment regarding which Nashville districts they might be eyeing.
