Carpet and upholstery cleaning business Chem-Dry is seeking to add 75 franchises across the United States and Canada this year.
A release does not note the markets the Nashville-based company is targeting. The effort will follow a 2021 during which Chem-Dry exceeded its expansion goal with 72 signed agreements and 65 openings.
Having begun operations in 1977 and with a network of 1,800 franchises, Chem-Dry serves more than 11,000 homes and businesses per day in 55 countries.
“Many of our franchisees are labeling 2021 as their best year yet," Ed Quinlan, Chem-Dry president, said in the release. "The past year and a half has shown us just how much our customers are looking for home service capabilities from someone who is local, who they can trust in providing consistent and high-quality services. We look forward to another year of growth as we help our franchisees strengthen their community relationships and continue to build on their tremendous success."
Chem-Dry is affiliated with Belfor Franchise Group, which is also locally based.
