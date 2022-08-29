Indian street food concept restaurant Chaatable has ceased operation in West Nashville after a nearly four-year run — with the closure coming as some employees attempted to form a union.
Nashville-based celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan and her Nashville-based Morph Hospitality Group opened the business in November 2018.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Paige McCay, an original Chaatable employee and one of the workers pushing for the union, said the attempt to organize seemingly prompted “a quicker exit” once Morph Hospitality Group learned of the effort from an employee (read more here).
A release notes Chaatable closed Friday, with Morph Hospitality Group “busy looking for another spot.”
Chaatable operated at 4001 Charlotte Ave. in the former Salt & Vine space in Hill Center Sylvan Heights. S&V closed in June 2018 after a two-year run.
Chauhan teams with husband Vivek Deora (CEO) to operate 2016-founded Morph Hospitality Group, which owns Indian restaurant Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Chinese restaurant Tànsuŏ and modern diner The Mockingbird, all located in the North Gulch.
