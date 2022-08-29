Indian street food concept restaurant Chaatable has ceased operation in West Nashville after a nearly four-year run — with the closure coming as some employees attempted to form a union.

Nashville-based celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan and her Nashville-based Morph Hospitality Group opened the business in November 2018.

Chaatable

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

