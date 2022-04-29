National workwear, sports and outdoor clothing retailer Carhartt has opened a store at downtown's Fifth + Broadway.
According to a release, this is the parent company's 37th store and its first in Tennessee. Since 1993, the company has had a presence in Camden, Tennessee, focused on sewing operations.
The Nashville Carhartt location occupies approximately 4,000 square feet and is home to 25 employees. The shop offers clothing gear for men, women and children, as well as footwear and accessories.
The Nashville outpost joins Carhartt company store locations across 20 states.
"We are excited to add the state of Tennessee to our retail footprint and to make Carhartt gear easily accessible to local consumers," Mark Kastner, Carhartt director of retail store operations, said in the release. "With skilled trade opportunities on the rise, DIYers rediscovering their passions, and a growing number of people who simply enjoy working with their hands, there is an increased demand for our Carhartt gear. We look forward to providing products to support our consumers' lifestyle on and off the job site."
Carhartt was founded in 1889.
