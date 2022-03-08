Detroit-based Joe Vicari Restaurant Group announced Tuesday it will open Joe Muer Seafood and Andiamo Presto in January 2023 at Capitol View in the North Gulch.
According to a release, both restaurants will be located in the building home to HealthStream, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. and located at 500 11th Ave. N.
It is unclear if the two future restaurants will operate from previously unused retail space or will replace former tenants.
Joe Muer Seafood (a Detroit business that dates to 1929) and Andiamo Presto (a new concept) will have separate dining rooms and patios but share a kitchen in the 12,000-square-foot restaurant space.
With more than 1,100 employees, Joe Vicari Restaurant Group has been based in Detroit for about 30 years. The Nashville restaurants will represent the company’s initial foray into Tennessee.
Joe Muer Seafood specializes in seafood, beef, free-range hormone-free chicken and wine. Andiamo Presto will focus on pasta, soups and salads.
“We felt it was time to take our ideas, concepts and menu items and expand them outside of Michigan,” Joe Vicari, company president, said in the release. “It’s a big step. But we are excited to be doing so in Nashville, which has shown extraordinary growth over the years and has the demographics to support the concepts for our restaurant brands. Capitol View checked all the boxes of downtown access with a true neighborhood feeling.”
Joe Vicari Restaurant Group owns Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas and various other restaurants. The company also operates a catering and event management division.
Developed by Boyle Investment Company, Capitol View has landed many first-to-Nashville brands, including VICI, Condado Tacos, VSL Nails and Central BBQ.
“[Joe Vicari Restaurant Group’s] ability to weather the COVID storm shows their acumen and prowess as restaurateurs, and we’re proud that they chose Capitol View for their expansion,” Mark Taylor, a Boyle partner, said in the release. “The combination of classic Nashville staples and highly successful brands from other markets opening their first locations in Nashville makes the Capitol View project unique.”
Other Capitol View tenants include M.L.Rose, SVM Boutique, Starbucks, Clean Juice, Pokéworks, Jón Alan Salon, Sercy + Co., Club Pilates, Massage LuXe, drybar, and HOTBOX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.