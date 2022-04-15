California-based boutique retailer Aviator Nation will take the Gulch space last home to Two Old Hippies
The store — an opening for which has not been announced — will take approximately 8,500 square feet of a building located at 401 12th Ave S.
Paige Mycoskie serves as founder and CEO of Aviator Nation, having started the brand in 2006 in Venice Beach. According to the company website, the business offers 17 locations, primarily located in high-end urban districts. This will be Tennessee’s first Aviator Nation. In the South, the brand is found only in Austin and Miami.
Though the retailer offers various clothing articles and accessories — highlighted by lots of solid colors and sharp, slender lines — it is perhaps best recognized for its hand-made distressed hoodies and sweatpants. In addition, the retailer began offering surfboards with airbrushed designs in 2016.
Aviator Nation derives its name from Mycoskie's passion for aviator-style sunglasses. Of note, GQ Magazine in 2013 named Mycoskie on its "Best New Menswear Designers in America" list.
Susan Gorney (Gorney Realty) represented building owner MarketStreet Enterprises in the lease deal.
Lizzy LeBleu and Elam Freeman, with Nashville-based Ojas Partners, represented Aviator Nation.
“As Nashville natives who both went to school on the West Coast, we aim to work with brands like Aviator, which might not have considered Nashville in the past, but are now among many coastal brands creating their own Nashville identity,” LeBleu and Freeman said in a release.
Two Old Hippies closed in 2021.
Nashville Business Journal first reported Aviator Nation will establish a Gulch presence.
