California-based home soft goods retail chain Parachute will open in The Gulch on Thursday, April 28, the brand’s first Tennessee location, according to a release.
Parachute will take the Pine Street Lofts retail space last home to Express and offering 4,575 square feet of space. The address is 412 11th Ave. S.
This will be the 17th location for Parachute, with the parent company also prepping to open this month stores in Edina, Minnesota, and Oak Brook, Illinois, near Chicago. The stores offer bedding, bathware, robes and home décor items.
Parachute is not disclosing terms of the lease and the cost to get operational in The Gulch.
Of note, Parachute stores offer dedicated rooms to simulate an actual home, including a living area with a fireplace, bedrooms, tiled kitchens and bathrooms.
Parachute also operates in, among other cities, Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Austin, Dallas, Seattle and Charlotte.
The hours of operation will be Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ariel Kaye founded Parachute in 2014, with its headquarters located in Culver City, California.
