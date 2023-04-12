Hendersonville-based Rothwell Development Company will open this summer its second Nashville-area Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii in Hillsboro Village.
According to a permit, the future café will take space at the Village 21 at Regions Park building in the space last home to retailer Mountain High Outfitters. The address is 1608 21st Ave. S.
Goodlettsville’s Perfect Construction and Plumbing will serve as the general contractor, the permit notes. RockNRoll Sushi operates in an adjacent space.
As the Post reported in October 2021, RDC (led by Cody Rothwell) announced it had signed a development agreement with Bad Ass Coffee (BAC) to open 12 shops in the greater Nashville area, four stores in Knoxville and two in Gatlinburg.
At the time, the announcement represented the single-most-significant development agreement for BAC, which was purchased in mid-2019 by Centennial, Colo.-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company. Bad Ass Coffee began operations in 1989 in Hawaii and offers 28 franchise locations. The brand is hoping to open 150 locations over the next five years, according to a release.
The first BAC shop in the Nashville area opened in August 2022 in White House in Sumner County.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii bills itself as offering premium Hawaiian coffee from Kauai, Waialua (Oahu) and Maui. The city located within the closest proximity and in which the chain has a presence is Lexington, Ky. (Read more here.)