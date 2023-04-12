Hendersonville-based Rothwell Development Company will open this summer its second Nashville-area Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii in Hillsboro Village.

According to a permit, the future café will take space at the Village 21 at Regions Park building in the space last home to retailer Mountain High Outfitters. The address is 1608 21st Ave. S.  

BAC

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.