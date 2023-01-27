An early summer opening is being eyed in Wedgewood-Houston for a sister restaurant to Germantown’s Butchertown Hall.

Terry Raley, owner of Butchertown Hall, said the restaurant will be located in a mixed-use building (tentatively called Hagan & Hamilton) that Charlotte-based Proffitt-Dixon is having constructed at 625 Hamilton Ave.

Queens

Hagan & Hamilton

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.