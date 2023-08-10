La

La Hacienda as seen in 2020

 Eric England, Nashvillle Scene

The South Nashville building that housed the recently closed Mexican eatery La Hacienda for 30 years is being prepped to accommodate a restaurant called Mas Amigos.

Erick Moreno will own and operate the business, his first. He said he hopes to be operational in the building, with an address of 2615 Nolensville Road, by October. He has applied for a permit that will allow for some minor changes to the space’s interior.