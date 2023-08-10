The South Nashville building that housed the recently closed Mexican eatery La Hacienda for 30 years is being prepped to accommodate a restaurant called Mas Amigos.
Erick Moreno will own and operate the business, his first. He said he hopes to be operational in the building, with an address of 2615 Nolensville Road, by October. He has applied for a permit that will allow for some minor changes to the space’s interior.
Moreno plans to offer a menu with a food and beverage quality level between those of Mexican street food and gourmet Mexican cuisine. He said he wants to honor the spirit of La Hacienda and its former owners, Lilia Yepez and Carlos Yepez.
“The area is getting a lot of people moving in,” said Moreno, who is of Mexican descent and has worked in the Nashville-area restaurant industry for many years.
The Yepezes closed La Hacienda — considered by many locals as ranking among the city’s most respected and popular Latin American restaurants — this past spring. The couple owns the property, paying $409,551 for it in 2017, Metro records show. They still seemingly operate a tortilla making facility at 431 Allied Drive.
Having opened in 1993, La Hacienda gained local media attention in December 2014 when then-President Barack Obama visited the restaurant following a speech at nearby Conexión Américas. The building is part of a complex that includes a structure housing bakery 7 Luminarias and La Elegancia Fashion Boutique. On an adjacent property is the building accommodating used record store Phonoluxe.
Longtime Nashvillians might recall that military clothing and accessories retailer Friedman’s Army and Navy War Surplus once operated, starting in 1952, from the La Hacienda building. Friedman’s has been located on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village since 1972.