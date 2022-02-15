A summer opening is eyed for June, the companion restaurant for Sean Brock’s Audrey.
Located in the upstairs space of the building housing Audrey, with an address of 809 Meridian St. in the McFerrin Park/Cleveland Park district of East Nashville, June also joins The Bar, a tiny cocktail space led by bar director Jonathan Howard and that opened October 2021.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports the building also will house a food research and development lab where Brock and his team can “experiment and develop entirely new dishes and techniques.”
For June, Brock plans to focus on working with organic, biodynamic and sustainable producers and suppliers. Full menu details are forthcoming.
Since opening last year, Audrey has stayed booked, offering a nightly five-course dining experience inspired by the culinary work of the restaurant’s namesake, Brock’s grandmother Audrey (“June” is her middle name).
