Birmingham-based regional bakery chain Hero Doughnuts and Buns is targeting West Nashville for its first Tennessee location.
According to a permit application, Hero Doughnuts will take the Hill Center Sylvan Heights space last home to Farm Burger and located across Sylvan Heights Way from Double Dogs pub (see here). The address is 4013 Charlotte Ave.
Founded by Wil Drake, Hero Doughnuts bills itself as offering doughnuts, coffee, sandwiches, burgers and salads.
Montgomery, Alabama-based Chambless King Architects is designing the Nashville space, with Rives Construction of Birmingham the general contractor. The permit notes the interior of the future restaurant will offer 32 seats. A patio will provide an additional 28 seats.
In the Birmingham area, Hero Doughnuts operates downtown near Railroad Park and in both Homewood and Trussville. Atlanta and Charleston also offer the concept. Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding a targeted opening date for the West Nashville location.
Hill Center Sylvan Heights opened in 2016, with Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Company having undertaken the development of the site. The center also includes apartment building Station 40 and some condominiums above the retail and restaurant spaces fronting Charlotte Avenue. Farm Burger seemingly ceased operations at the mixed-used center in April.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In