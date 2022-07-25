Birmingham-based regional bakery chain Hero Doughnuts and Buns is targeting West Nashville for its first Tennessee location.

According to a permit application, Hero Doughnuts will take the Hill Center Sylvan Heights space last home to Farm Burger and located across Sylvan Heights Way from Double Dogs pub (see here). The address is 4013 Charlotte Ave.

Hero art

Hill Center Sylvan Heights

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

