The Baton Rouge-based parent company of national fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its first Nashville location on White Bridge Road.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the restaurant will be located 36 White Bridge Road, a site previously home to Wendy’s. Lagasse Commercial Investments LLC owns the 1.2-acre West Nashville property, with an affiliated entity having paid $750,000 for it in 1992.
The document notes the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling land-planning duties. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 9 to seek final site plan approval.
The building eyed for the future Raising Cane’s will have about 3,460 square feet, according to the document.
Raising Cane’s operates a location in Knoxville and about 540 locations overall in approximately 26 states. Texas is home to 173 of the chain’s eateries.
In addition to chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s offers fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and soft drinks. The company, founded in 1996, is known for its yellow Labrador mascot.
