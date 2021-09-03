The Baton Rouge-based parent company of national fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its second Nashville located in the heart of downtown.
According to permit application submitted to the Metro Codes Department, the restaurant will be located at 208-210 Broadway. Atlanta-based private investment and asset management group The Ardent Companies created TAC Lower Broadway LLC for the $16 million purchase in late 2015 of the buildings and structures with addresses of 212 Broadway (FedEx Office) and 102 Third Ave. N.
The Raising Cane’s will occupy floors one and two of the four-story building, according to the permit. The space seemingly was last home to retail business The Nash Collection and is located next to Redneck Riviera.
The Lower Broadway effort comes as Raising Cane’s also preps for a location at 36 White Bridge Road, a site previously home to Wendy’s (read here). Lagasse Commercial Investments LLC owns the 1.2-acre West Nashville property, with an affiliated entity having paid $750,000 for it in 1992.
The permit notes the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling the build-out of the space on Lower Broadway. Of note, Kimley-Horn will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 9 to seek final site plan approval for the White Bridge Road project.
Raising Cane’s operates a location in Knoxville and about 540 locations overall in approximately 26 states. Texas is home to 173 of the chain’s eateries.
In addition to chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s offers fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and soft drinks. The company, founded in 1996, is known for its yellow Labrador mascot.
(0) comments
