Hudson Automotive Group announced Friday it will move its Beaman Automotive business in Midtown in two phases.

According to a release, Hudson will move the Beaman Toyota dealership on March 13 to 343 Harding Place in South Nashville and the Buick-GMC dealership on March 27 to 5300 Mt. View Rd. in Antioch (and to a property at which Nelson Mazda previously operated).

