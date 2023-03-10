Hudson Automotive Group announced Friday it will move its Beaman Automotive business in Midtown in two phases.
According to a release, Hudson will move the Beaman Toyota dealership on March 13 to 343 Harding Place in South Nashville and the Buick-GMC dealership on March 27 to 5300 Mt. View Rd. in Antioch (and to a property at which Nelson Mazda previously operated).
Relatedly, the Beaman Automotive Collision Center, located at 1000 Hawkins St. in Edgehill, will relocate to the existing Beaman Parts Warehouse at 620 Crutcher St. in East Nashville.
The Beaman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ford dealerships located in Murfreesboro and Dickson, will not be moving. The release notes the new dealerships and collision center represent a collective investment in land and buildings of more than $82 million.
Read more about the relocations — the costs for which Hudson is not disclosing — here.
The move from the Midtown site once the business empire epicenter of Lee Beaman (Hudson bought the Beaman businesses in 2020 for an undisclosed sum) is being dictated by Brentwood-based GBT Realty’s plans for a redevelopment of the property. The company paid $110 million for the Broadway site in December 2021 (read here) and plans a major redevelopment (read here).
David Hudson, Hudson Automotive CEO, said in the release the company will keep the Beaman brand with the move.
“Part of our company’s strategy when making a purchase is to look for companies that are already operating well,” he said. “And when a brand is already trusted in the community, there is little reason to change it.”
Hudson owns 49 dealerships in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. In 2022, across all 49 Hudson dealerships, more than 77,000 new and used vehicles were sold – with 6,500 of those being sold in just the two Beaman dealerships.
Hudson employs more than 4,000 people, with 1,700 of those working in Tennessee.