Asheville, North Carolina-based craft beer business Hi-Wire Brewing announced Tuesday it will operate a taproom at the under-construction Modera Gulch, with an early 2023 opening eyed.
According to a release, the future Hi-Wire in The Gulch will be the parent company’s 11th location. No beer will be brewed at the facility.
Hi-Wire will unveil four taprooms in four states during the next 12 months, with additional locations in Charlotte, Birmingham and Cincinnati under construction. Hi-Wire opened three taprooms between December 2020 and November 2021, bringing its number of locations currently operating to seven across five Southeastern cities, including Knoxville.
Hi-Wire Nashville will be located at 810 Division St. and will be the anchor retail tenant at the mixed-use 15-story Modera Gulch, which Mill Creek Residential is undertaking (read here). The building will offer apartments and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.
“We’re excited to have such a great tenant in our building,” Luca Barber, Mill Creek Residential managing director, said in the release. “And Hi-Wire will serve as an exceptional amenity not only for our residents but also for the surrounding neighborhood.”
The roughly 5,500-square-foot taproom will operate at the northeast corner of Division Street and Ninth Avenue South, with an indoor capacity of more than 250 people and a covered outdoor patio for about 50 guests. Hi-Wire Brewing Nashville will offer an industrial interior vibe with murals, neon lights and games.
The cost to get the taproom operational and terms of the lease with Mill Creek are not being disclosed.
“We’re here to have fun and I like to think every city likes to have fun,” Hi-Wire co-owner Chris Frosaker said in the release. Frosaker and Adam Charnack established Hi-Wire in 2013, with the brand recognized, in part, for a circus theme. The original location is found in downtown Asheville's South Slope district.
The 24-tap Nashville bar will offer year-rounds, seasonals, specialties, sour and wild ales, one-offs, undistributed releases, hard cider and wine.
Elam Freeman, a broker with Nashville-based Ojas Partners, represented Hi-Wire in the lease transaction with Mill Creek. Hi-Wire has enlisted Eric McGinnis of Nashville’s Comma Designworks for the design of the taproom and Dowdle Construction Group for the build-out.
Tuesday's announcement comes as the Post reported Monday that East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building is slated to offer a taproom from Birmingham-based Good People Brewing Company, with a late 2023 opening tentatively targeted (read more here).
