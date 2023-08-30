Strategic Hospitality announced Wednesday it will unveil at Nashville International Airport three new food-and-beverage concepts — including a Tennessee Titans-themed restaurant and bar.
According to a release, the trio of businesses are Kitty Hawk Eat + Drink, Voodoo Doughnut and The Titans Press Box, with a Sept. 27 opening slated for each.
The Titans Press Box will be a Tennessee Titans-licensed full-service restaurant and bar with a “chef-inspired” menu, craft cocktails and an “expansive” wine list, the release notes.
Kitty Hawk will offer both made-to-order and grab-and-go options, locally roasted coffee and espresso, and craft cocktails.
Strategic Hospitality will partner with the Portland, Ore.-based parent of Voodoo Doughnut to offer what will be Nashville’s first outpost of the brand, which began operations in 2003 and now offers about 20 locations (primarily in the West).
“Exploring opportunities within the Nashville International Airport has been a longtime interest of ours,” Strategic Hospitality co-founders Benjamin and Max Goldberg said in the release.
“With the introduction of the international arrivals facility, we were presented with an exciting and unique footprint to work with. Being able to help shape the first and last impression travelers have on Nashville is an honor and a privilege we don’t take lightly.”
The announcement follows Strategic Hospitality — which operates Bastion, The Catbird Seat and Henrietta Red, among other restaurant concepts — having recently named chef Josh Habiger a partner with the company (read here).