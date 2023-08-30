Strategic Hospitality announced Wednesday it will unveil at Nashville International Airport three new food-and-beverage concepts — including a Tennessee Titans-themed restaurant and bar.

titans.jpg

The Titans Press Box

According to a release, the trio of businesses are Kitty Hawk Eat + Drink, Voodoo Doughnut and The Titans Press Box, with a Sept. 27 opening slated for each.

Kitty.jpg

Kitty Hawk
Screen Shot 2023-08-30 at 2.34.51 PM.png

Max Goldberg and Ben Goldberg
Donuts on display in a colorful case at Voodoo Doughnuts in a popular specialty doughnut chain shop in Austin, Texas USA

Voodoo Doughnut doughnuts as seen in Austin in 2020