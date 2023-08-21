Multiple high-profile fashion retail brands — including New York-based jeans brand Rag and Bone, global fashion brand Alice and Olivia, and California-headquartered women’s clothing label Jenni Kayne — were announced Monday as tenants for a 12South commercial building for which construction is nearing completion.
According to a release, other tenants for what will be called 12 South Collection will include Hero, La Vie Style House, Lele Sadoughi, Mejuri, PAIGE and Oliver Peoples. In addition, two restaurants will be announced at a later date. Some of the retailers are slated to begin operations in early September, with the others to open through early 2024. The restaurants will open in the third quarter of 2024.
Via an LLC, Nashville-based Laulima Development (David Bouquillon) and Dallas-based companies Ignite Realty Partners (Mark Masinter) and Mockingbird Interests (Stephen Summers) own the property and are reinventing it with the two-story commercial building. The 0.95-acre site, previously home to 21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore, is located between Paris and Dallas avenues with an address of 2809 12th Ave. S.
Lease terms are not being disclosed.
Founded in 2002, Rag and Bone operates 35 stores, with the brand’s clothing and accessories found in hundreds of retail shops worldwide.
Jenni Kayne was founded in 2003 and operates 21 stores, with four soon to open.
Alice and Olivia was founded in 2002 and operates 62 (32 in the U.S. and 30 internationally) free-standing stores. Like Rag and Bone, its fashion items are found globally in hundreds of retail establishments.
In addition, Hero is a local business that opened in 12 South about 11 years ago and for which Claudia Fowler serves as owner.
Haustile, a Nashville-based company owned by Lindsay Sheets and Kristin Ortiz, is providing a tile installation that will feature a black locust accent wood, sourced in Tennessee.
“We collaborated with the 12 South Collection team for an elevated look while still tying into the neighborhood’s local, boutique feel,” Sheets said in the release. “This project is elevated and design oriented. It truly sets the stage for the incredible retail tenants.”
Laulima, Ignite and Mockingbird have enlisted Amy Pappas of Dallas-based Open Realty Advisors to handle the leasing efforts (with assistance from Mockingbird).
Also working on 12 South Collection have been City Construction (general contractor), Fulmer Lucas Engineers (civil engineer), Manuel Zeitlin Architects (design) and Quest Engineering (mechanical, electrical and plumbing).
“Every member of the design and construction team was local, and community pride was at the core of our team beliefs,” Laulima Development’s Bouquillon said in the release. “Together we created what will become a beloved space for friends and families to come together to make wonderful memories.”