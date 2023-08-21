Multiple high-profile fashion retail brands — including New York-based jeans brand Rag and Bone, global fashion brand Alice and Olivia, and California-headquartered women’s clothing label Jenni Kayne — were announced Monday as tenants for a 12South commercial building for which construction is nearing completion.

According to a release, other tenants for what will be called 12 South Collection will include Hero, La Vie Style House, Lele Sadoughi, Mejuri, PAIGE and Oliver Peoples. In addition, two restaurants will be announced at a later date. Some of the retailers are slated to begin operations in early September, with the others to open through early 2024. The restaurants will open in the third quarter of 2024.