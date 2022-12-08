The 12South building last home to Fork’s Drum Closet has landed a high-end athletic clothing retailer making its initial foray into the Southeast.
Encinitas, California-based Vuori will operate from the approximately 3,190-square foot building, which offers an address of 2701 12th Ave. S.
A permit, valued at $360,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space. Franklin-based Barnett Design Studio seemingly is the architect for the project.
Vuori officials could not be reached for comment regarding a targeted opening date.
Founded in 2015 by former Dolce & Gabbana model Joe Kudla, Vuori operates about 30 stores in 10 U.S. states, with one in London. The Nashville shop will be the first Vuori (pronounced “vee-OR-ee”) located south of Chicago, west of Boston and east of Dallas. About half the Vuori retail establishments operate in California.
Kudla, who has worked as an accountant, and Vuori Inc. announced a roughly $400 million investment in late 2021, retaildive.com reported at the time (read here).
Vuori store websites note that, for example, women’s leggings and Yosemite bras are priced at $89 and $58, respectively. Men’s tank tops sell for $54. The stores also offer some accessories, such as socks and headwear.
An LLC affiliated with Corner Partnership, a local entity that has developed various area sites (including The Gulch property offering a W Hotel), owns the ex-Fork’s building and an adjacent structure once accommodating Corner Music and now leased by fashion retailers Madewell, Marine Layer and Stoney Clover Lane.
Former Fork’s Drum Closet owner Gary Forkum sold the iconic instrument sales business in 2018, with the shop now located in Chestnut Hill near Wedgewood-Houston (read here).