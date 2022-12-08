Vuori
Courtesy of Vuori

The 12South building last home to Fork’s Drum Closet has landed a high-end athletic clothing retailer making its initial foray into the Southeast.

Encinitas, California-based Vuori will operate from the approximately 3,190-square foot building, which offers an address of 2701 12th Ave. S.

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.